A 26-year-old man is dead after being shot in the back by a man twice his age Monday night in southwest Detroit, police said.

The shooting took place about 8 p.m. in the area of Dearborn and Melville, said Officer Jennifer Moreno. That's south of Fort Street and east of Interstate 75.

The victim and a 52-year-old man were arguing over a woman when the victim began to run away, Moreno said. The older man then allegedly produced a handgun and shot him in his back. The victim died on the scene.

Police arrested the suspect and recovered the weapon. The exact connection between the two men and the woman they were arguing over was not immediately known.

According to Michigan State Police statistics, arguments are the leading known circumstance preceding homicides in Michigan.

