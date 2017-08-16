Crime tape. (Photo: Detroit News file)

A 56-year-old man died Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle traveling on an Interstate 75 Service Drive, police said.

The fatal crash took place about 7:40 p.m., said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

A 24-year-old man was driving a Pontiac, and had turned from East Eight Mile to the service drive toward I-75 south when he hit the victim, a 56-year-old man.

The victim was conveyed to an area hospital, but died in the emergency room.

The Pontiac rolled over in the crash, and its driver was transported to the hospital with what police believe will be minor injuries. Information was not immediately available on whether the driver was ticketed or arrested. Police are investigating.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, some 622 people had died in car crashes in Michigan in 2017, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. That's 28 more than at this time in 2016, a year when fatal car crashes jumped by 10 percent in Michigan.

