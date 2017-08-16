Buy Photo File (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The John C. Lodge Freeway will be closed between Interstates 94 and 75 overnight Wednesday and Thursday, as crews "set beams" for the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard bridge, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The closures will operate on different timing each night. On Wednesday, the closure will start at 8 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Wednesday night, southbound lanes will be closed. Motorists are encouraged to detour from southbound M-10 to westbound I-94 to eastbound I-96 to northbound I-75 to catch the Lodge south of I-75.

On Thursday, the closure will start 9 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. Friday.

Thursday night, northbound lanes will be closed. Motorists are encouraged to detour from northbound M-10 to so northbound I-75 to westbound I-94 to pick up the Lodge north of 94.

Diane Cross, spokeswoman for MDOT, said the MLK bridge was torn down earlier this summer; it was in bad shape already, and wasn't considered as wide as it needed to be to handle traffic headed from the southbound Lodge to the Grand River exit. That demolition work closed part of the freeway for a weekend in June.

When the work is done, the bridge will be longer than it was, and the Grand River exit will be wider, to accommodate motorists taking the Grand River exit.

