A 20-year-old man was carjacked of his Ford Focus at gunpoint on Wednesday morning but was not hurt in the incident, police said.

The carjacking took place about 4:30 a.m. on the 13300 block of West Chicago, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department. That's just east of Schaefer.

The victim was sitting in his 2006 gray Ford Focus when approached by a two-man team, Freeman said. One of those men, described as a black male, 17-to-20-years old, with a short uncombed Afro, dark skin and a chipped tooth, was allegedly armed.

He and the second suspect, described only as a black male wearing a blue hoodie, approached the victim and asked for a cigarette. Then the man with the gun ordered the victim out of the vehicle.

The victim complied.

The suspects entered the vehicle and drove east; they were last seen headed southbound on Sorrento.

