A 31-year old pregnant woman has been charged with second-degree murder in her mother's stabbing death, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

The stabbing took place about 11:46 p.m. late Sunday night on the 18900 block of Appoline, which is west of Meyers on the city's west side. Police say the two women argued, and the daughter, Jaquetta Ann Coopwood, stabbed her mother, Pandora Hassan, in the chest.

Medics arrived and transported Hassan to an area hospital, and her injuries were at one point believed to be non-threatening. But she later died due to complications resulting from the stabbing.

Coopwood was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at 36th District Court in Detroit.

