Shawana Cherval Parker (Photo: Michigan State Police)

A 47-year-old Detroit woman is facing charges after allegedly fleeing from police, then backing her vehicle into a cop car when she was cornered.

The incident took place early Monday morning, just before 2:30 a.m., according to a statement from Michigan State Police.

Trouble started when police tried to stop the suspect after she allegedly drove through a flare pattern at the scene of a traffic crash. But the suspect refused to stop.

The chase went from the original crash scene, whose location was not immediately available per state police spokesman Lt. Mike Shaw, to an alley on the 70 block of West Alexandrine, in Midtown Detroit.

But the alley was blocked and impassible. The suspect, whose vehicle type was not immediately available, then allegedly put the vehicle in reverse and hit the front of the chasing state police car. This caused damage to the trooper car's bumper and hood, the statement said.

The driver, still cornered, then tried to exit the vehicle and flee into the building, and used a key card to get inside. Eventually, troopers accessed the building, reached the woman and made the arrest.

The woman, Shawana Cherval Parker, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of fleeing a police officer, third degree; assault with a dangerous weapon; and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. Parker was given a $20,000/10 percent bond and is due back in court on Aug. 28.

jdickson@detroitnews.com





Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2x3TMEi