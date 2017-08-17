Buy Photo File (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 26-year-old man was shot early Thursday morning after attending a vigil on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting took place about 3:22 a.m. on the 18000 block of Runyon, which is south of East Seven Mile and west of Hoover.

Detroit police spokesman Jennifer Watson said the victim had been at a vigil prior to the shooting, and got into a "heated argument" with the suspect on a front lawn on the block.

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old man, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10-inches tall, with a slim build, dark complexion and a low-cut haircut. He allegedly pulled out a blue steel automatic handgun and shot the victim twice. Police say he then fled in a burgundy, four-door vehicle.

No condition was immediately available for the victim.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wdGgld