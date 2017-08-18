Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A Detroit police officer suffered a sore back and neck Friday after a suspect crashed a vehicle into his patrol car, officials said.

The incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the area of Mound Road and Seven Mile on the city's east side, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

According to a preliminary investigation, he said, the officer was patrolling on Mound at Robinwood Street when he saw two vehicles chasing each other and pursued them.

Freeman said he didn't have descriptions of the suspects' vehicles at this time, but more information will be released later.

One of the vehicles collided with the officer's vehicle and they both came to a stop. The third car sped away, he said.

A suspect exited the vehicle that had collided with the officer's car and tried to flee on foot, according to Freeman.

He said the officer saw a weapon in the suspect's hand and fired two shots.

"Those rounds did not take effect," Freeman said. "However, the officer was able to apprehend the suspect."

