An early Friday morning rollover accident on Detroit's west side has left a man dead and a woman in critical condition, police said.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Fenkell at Quincy Street between Livernois and Dexter Avenue, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

It involved only a single car, a silver Saab, he said.

Police have yet to identify the male passenger, who was in his 30s, Freeman said. He was found dead at the scene.

The car's driver, a woman in her 30s, was taken to a hospital where she is in critical condition, Freeman said.

A preliminary investigation shows the woman was driving eastbound on Fenkell at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle, flipped the car over and struck a building.

Authorities believe her male passenger was killed when the car flipped over and landed on its roof. Freeman said the man had been partially ejected from the vehicle.

Police continue to investigate, he said.

