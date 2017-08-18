. (Photo: .)

Career and employment website LinkedIn plans to open an office in downtown Detroit and do some hiring of its own.

It's the company's first new office in the U.S. in 10 years, officials said.

"After evaluating more than 10 U.S. cities, we chose Detroit because we believe the Motor City presents a unique opportunity for LinkedIn to hire top talent and be a part of an exciting economic turnaround story," Mike Gamson, LinkedIn's senior vice president of Global Solutions, said in a statement on the company's web site. "This new office gives us a chance to marry LinkedIn’s uniquely powerful culture with Detroit’s dynamic talent to create economic opportunity for our employees, the city and our company."

Based in Sunnyvale, Calif., LinkedIn has more than 10,000 full-time employees with offices in 30 cities around the world. Its online professional network has more than 500 million members in over 200 countries and territories.

Gamson said the new Detroit office will focus on sales and the company has started interviewing potential employees.

"We're in the final stages of identifying a temporary space, and will work to find a future permanent office in 2018," he said. "Our goal is to have our first employees in that office within the next few months, include Detroit's rising stars in LinkedIn's growing culture and create economic opportunity."

According to its web site, LinkedIn has six jobs its looking to fill in Metro Detroit, including sales and small business relationship manager.

"We want people who dream big, get (expletive) done and know how to have fun," Gamson said. "If you're in the Detroit area or know someone who may be looking for a way into a new opportunity, we're looking for motivated candidates interested in transforming themselves, the company they work for and the world."

