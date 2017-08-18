Buy Photo Tremaine Neverson, right, in court Aug. 18, 2017, shortly after pleading guilty to disturbing the peace at Joe Louis Arena at a concert in December 2016. (Photo: Oralandar Brand-Williams / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Entertainer Trey Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, pleaded guilty Friday for a December incident in which he was accused of assaulting a Detroit police officer and causing property damage during a concert at Joe Louis Arena.

He was sentenced to 18 months of probation and will not have to serve time in jail. As part of his plea agreement, Neverson will also have to undergo drug and alcohol screening and attend anger management classes.

Neverson, who pleaded guilty to two counts of disturbing the peace, must pay a yet-to-be determined restitution. He admitted he did “create a disturbance” twice during a concert at Joe Louis Arena.

Neverson, 32, was accused of punching the officer and throwing speakers and a microphone during an outburst at The Big Show at The Joe on Dec. 28. Authorities say Neverson said he was angry that the time for his performance was up and his microphone was cut.

He had been charged with assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer, a felony that could have brought him two years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine..

The singer apologized to the city, saying, “I love Detroit,” that he has been coming to the city for 12 years to perform and had “no intention” of disturbing the peace.

Police say when a Detroit police sergeant approached Neverson to arrest him, the singer punched the police officer, causing him a concussion. The officer was treated at a hospital.

Neverson’s co-counsel, Gabi Silver, said it was “an isolated incident” and that her client has no prior criminal record. She said Neverson is a giving person who has been involved in charities in Detroit.

