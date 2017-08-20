One man was killed and another seriously injured following a street-racing incident Sunday evening on the city’s east side, police said.

A 21-year-old man driving a go-cart collided with a motorcycle driven by a 30-year-old man when he turned his go-cart in front of the motorcyclist as both sped northbound on French Road near Almont round 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The go-cart driver was dead on arrival at the hospital and the driver of the motorcyclist was listed in serious condition.

The identities and the hometowns of the victims were not released Sunday.

