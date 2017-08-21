Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A retired Detroit police officer was involved in a road-rage shooting Sunday, firing a shot that hit a vehicle, officials said.

The incident happened at about 5:17 p.m. Sunday in the Conant Street and East Grixdale Avenue area on the city's east side, according to Jennifer Watson, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

She said a 27-year-old woman and a 63-year-old male were involved in an auto accident. Police are not releasing the identities of the two people at this time.

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman refused to pull over her vehicle, a red 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, over after the collision.

The man, who was driving a black 2008 Mercedes-Benz, pursued her and fired a gun at it, striking a rear tail light, Watson said.

Police were summoned and when they arrived at the scene, the suspect surrendered his weapon and he was taken into custody without incident, she said.

Officers took the man to the Detroit Detention Center, police said. Watson said the man is a retired DPD officer.

The woman complained of a back injury and was taken to a hospital, where she is in stable condition, Watson said.

