MGM hotel and casino in Detroit (Photo: Scott Legato, Getty Images)

A 27-year-old Detroit woman was arrested over the weekend for leaving her two young children in a car while she was in a casino.

The woman was taken into custody at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday at the MGM Grand Detroit's parking garage, said Jennifer Watson, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

The woman is accused of leaving her 2-year-old boy and 4-month-old girl locked inside her 2015 Chevrolet Equinox while she was in the casino, Watson said.

Police said a casino patron saw the children in the car and notified the casino's security. Security officers called Detroit Police and officers arrested the woman as she returned to the vehicle. Watson said the woman was inside the casino for at least one hour.

Watson said she was arrested for child abandonment. Under state law, the crime is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. If convicted of abandonment, the state could also terminate a person's parental rights.

The children were released to their father, Watson said.

