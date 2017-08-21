Buy Photo A female pedestrian is transported for treatment after being struck at Fort and Shelby streets Monday evening by a SUV outside the federal courthouse downtown. (Photo: Christine Ferretti / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — A female pedestrian was struck by an SUV Monday evening on Fort Street near the federal courthouse downtown.

Several court personnel were directing traffic near Fort and Shelby streets near the federal courthouse just after 5 p.m. Monday as officials from the courthouse spoke with the apparent female driver of the vehicle involved in the incident in the west-bound lanes.

Court personnel tending to the scene said the woman who was struck was alert after the incident. She sat up in the road and appeared to be responding to the men who helped place her on a stretcher and inside an ambulance. The woman was transported from the scene at 5:23 p.m.

Officials could not confirm directed questions to Detroit police, who had been called to the scene but had not yet arrived.

