A 27-year-old Pontiac mother was charged Tuesday with leaving her young children alone in a car at a Detroit casino while she went inside the gambling establishment over the weekend, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Clelie Faith Choute with leaving the two children – one an infant and one a toddler – unattended in the parking lot of MGM Grand Casino late Sunday night while she was in the casino.

Authorities say the children were found alone in the car around 11:55 p.m. An MGM Grand Casino security officer was notified that the two children, a 2-year-old boy and a 6-month-old girl, were in the vehicle unattended.

Choute has been charged with two counts of second-degree child abuse. She is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in 36th District Court in Detroit.

The Detroit Police Department was notified of the incident and the children were removed from the vehicle and given to their father. The woman was found in the casino and taken into custody.

