Detroit — Nikolai Vitti, the superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, will discuss the state of education in the city Tuesday at Wayne County Community College District’s Downtown Campus.

Vitti, installed in May in the district, is expected to address a series of issues facing the district in the 90-minute forum, including a districtwide teacher shortage, beginning at 11 a.m.

The shortage is larger than last year, Vitti said, because the district reacquired 10 of its schools from the Education Achievement Authority, and only about 50 percent of EAA teachers have reapplied for jobs in the district. Of the 340 vacancies, 85 are in former EAA schools.

Detroit News columnist Bankole Thompson and Wayne County Community College District Chancellor Curtis Ivery are also part of the forum.

The event is in the Frank Hayden Community Room 236 at 1001 W. Fort St. in Detroit.

