Richard Wershe Jr., who served nearly three decades behind bars on Michigan drug charges, was put in a prison van Tuesday to be taken to Florida to serve out the rest of a prison term there, his sister said Tuesday. (Photo: Michigan Offender Tracking System)

Richard Wershe Jr., who served nearly three decades behind bars on Michigan drug charges, was put in a prison van Tuesday to be taken to Florida to serve out the rest of a prison term there, his sister said Tuesday.

Wershe, dubbed “White Boy Rick,” was paroled by Michigan Parole Board officials in July. The 10-member parole board decided unanimously during an executive session July 14 to grant parole to Wershe, 47, who has been behind bars since 1988.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wershe was picked up Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals service and was no longer in Michigan Department of Corrections custody.

Wershe’s sister, Dawn Scott, said she spoke with her brother last week and he told her he was not looking forward to the long ride, more than 20 hours, to Florida in a van with other prisoners.

Scott said her brother recalled the “horrible” ride he took from Florida back to Michigan to serve his time on the Michigan drug conviction.

“The van goes all over the place picking up prisoners,” Scott said Tuesday. “They’re all shackled. It’s hot. There’s no restroom facilities.”

Scott said Wershe had asked for a three-day furlough from Florida state officials and to be allowed to turn himself in, but they refused.

Scott said she plans to contact the governor of Florida to ask that her brother be allowed to serve out the rest of his five-year prison sentence on parole.

“I have faith in God (that) Florida is going to do the right thing so that he can get on with his life,” she said.

Wershe was sentenced to serve five years in prison in Florida for a conviction on racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering in 2006. The crimes happened while Wershe was incarcerated in Florida as part of the federal witness protection program.

Wershe’s longtime lawyer, Ralph Musilli, said last month he has about 22 months of the Florida sentence left to serve. Musilli said then he would seek to have Wershe’s sentence changed from consecutive to concurrent, allowing him to be paroled on time served.

In Michigan, Wershe was convicted in 1988 of manufacturing/possession with intent to deliver more than 650 grams of cocaine. Under some of the conditions of his Michigan prison release, Wershe will serve 48 months on parole.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wBBEVt