Beginning in November, Metro Detroiters traveling to Windsor at night will only be able to cross that (Ambassador) bridge when they get to it.

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be closed for construction from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and occasionally on weekends between November and May, officials said this week. They also said they plan to have the tunnel open on holidays.

They said the closures are needed for crews to complete the final phase of a $21.6 million renovation project. Masonry and electrical work have already been done, but the work will shift to replacing the tunnel's concrete ceiling and other upgrades to the infrastructure.

"We look forward to continuing to serve as the premier gateway to Windsor and Detroit for years to come, and this work will help us to do just that,” Neal Belitsky, president of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, said in a statement. “The need for this renovation project is a natural occurrence in the life of an underwater tunnel and the next step in our continued maintenance and improvement of this vital international asset.”

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corp. are paying for the renovations, which will completed by Michigan-based Toebe Construction Co.

Belitsky said specific dates for when the tunnel will be closed will be announced in October.

Detroit-based American Roads operates the tunnel under a lease with the city of Detroit. The company said it has invested more than $50 million in infrastructure, service, safety and security improvements to the tunnel since 1998.

The 86-year-old tunnel is nearly a mile long and 75 feet below the Detroit River. It has about 12,000 daily users and is the only existing sub aqueous international automobile border crossing, according to The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

