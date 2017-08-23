File (Photo: Detroit News)

An 18-year-old man is recovering after being grazed by a bullet as he ran from an attempted armed robbery early Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting took place about 1 a.m. in the area of Joy Road and Quincy, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department. The area is west of Dexter.

The victim told police he was walking to the store when two men approached and announced their intention to rob him. Police say both men were armed.

One is described as a black male, 5-foot-9-inches tall, with dark skin, a beard, wearing gray jogging pants and a dark shirt, and carrying a handgun. The other is described as a black male, 5-foot-7-inches tall, with dark skin, wearing dark clothing and carrying a handgun.

After the robbery was announced, Freeman said, the victim turned and ran, and one of the suspects fired a shot, which grazed the victim. Medics conveyed him to an area hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

