File (Photo: Detroit News)

A 41-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Detroit's west side Tuesday afternoon, but it took stops at two hospitals for him to be treated.

The shooting took place about 6:34 p.m. on the 7600 block of Plainview, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department. That's south of Tireman and west of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say the victim was standing outside when a man pulled up in a black Chevy Trailblazer, and fired multiple shots from inside the vehicle before fleeing in an unknown direction. At least four shell casings were found at the scene.

The victim was able to drive himself to a hospital in Dearborn, Freeman said. But that hospital transported him to a hospital in Detroit, where he was in critical condition at last report.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wxCHq3