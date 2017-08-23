Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A fatal car crash on eastbound Interstate 94 on Detroit's east side has closed part of the freeway early Wednesday morning.

The crash took place just before 5 a.m. and Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Transportation have both issued alerts advising motorists to avoid the area. Not only is I-94 east closed at the crash site, the ramps to eastbound I-94 from north and southbound I-75 are also closed as authorities continue their investigation.

According to MDOT numbers released Tuesday, 642 people have died in car crashes in Michigan in 2017. That's up 28 from this point in 2016, a year when fatal car crashes jumped by 10 percent over the previous year.

