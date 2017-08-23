File (Photo: Detroit News)

A suburban police department's investigation into a 26-year-old woman's Aug. 8 heroin death led to the serving of a search warrant and a man's arrest on Detroit's east side on Wednesday.

On Aug. 8, a 26-year-old woman died in West Bloomfield Township of a heroin overdose, said Curt Lawson, deputy chief of the West Bloomfield Police Department. Police investigated the death, and information developed led to Wednesday's raid, Lawson said.

Police served the search warrant at a residence on the 17000 block of Dean, which is south of East Seven Mile and east of Ryan. The raid itself was a team effort, consisting of police from West Bloomfield, Novi and the Michigan State Police. A 41-year-old man was arrested. Information on whether any drugs or paraphernalia was recovered was not immediately available.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wyzx5B