A 14-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night on Detroit's west side, but refused to speak to the police who arrived to investigate.

The shooting took place in the area of Prest and Lyndon at about 9:36 p.m., said Dontae Freeman. That's north of Grand River and Greenfield.

All police know is that the boy was shot in his "lower body," and that spent shell casings were found at the scene. Medics conveyed the boy to an area hospital, but his condition is not available as of Thursday morning.

The victim has refused to give any details of what happened, Freeman said.

