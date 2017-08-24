Buy Photo Detroit resident Mary Smith-Green (center) speaks of the treatment of herself and her family by officers from two suburban police departments during a press conference on Thursday August 24, 2017 as Detroit mayoral candidate Coleman A. Young II (left) also voiced his opinion. Mary Smith-Green says she was manhandled and threatened on Aug. 12 by heavily armed Hazel Park and Madison Heights police officers, who were not accompanied by the Detroit Police Department as protocol requires. (Max Ortiz/ The Detroit News)2017 (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — State Sen. Coleman Young II blasted police and city of Detroit leadership Thursday following an alleged incident in which a Detroit woman says she was terrorized by suburban police who conducted a raid on her home earlier this month.

Mary Smith, 56, said during the Aug. 12 raid officers from Hazel Park and Madison Heights showed up with tanks at her home on Curtis, cursed at her, used a racial slur and handcuffed her and relatives on her lawn.

Dozens of supporters gathered on Smith’s lawn Thursday as Young spoke out against the alleged incident.

“They came here with no respect, no regard,” Young said during the press conference. “Put Ms. Smith who had lupus face down in the dirt, and she passed out when they did that. This is police brutality of the worse kind. This is wrong. This is white supremacy, and it has to stop.”

The Southeast Oakland County SWAT was executing a search warrant for Smith’s son, Michael Green, 33, who had allegedly shot a man in Hazel Park earlier that day. A Hazel Park Police lieutenant told The Detroit News on Wednesday the team acted professionally.

Green was arrested and charged with assault with intent to commit murder. He is being held in the Oakland County Jail in lieu of $2 million bond.

Young, who is running against Mayor Mike Duggan, was campaigning in the area at the time of the raid. He said he stopped by to question what was going on.

“When we came, they decided to pack up,” he said. “When we came, they decided to leave.”

Young said he takes issue with the Detroit Police Department not being present during the raid. He noted there is a police mini station about a half block from the house.

The Detroit Police Department told The News on Wednesday the department was aware of the raid and was not required to be present.

“I think what’s unfortunate is that we have the lack of leadership that we have,” Young said. “That we have the limp-wristed, yellow-bellied, jelly spine, wet palm leadership in Mike Duggan, who will not stand up and call this out for what this is. It’s racist and it’s wrong and we’re not going to tolerate it. That’s why I’m here.”

Smith said during the raid she called for her neighbors to call for Duggan, Detroit Police Chief James Craig and Detroit officers.

Detroit police Chief James Craig has said his department has not received any complaints about the alleged incident.

Smith gave Young credit for showing up.

“We would have been dead because they told me they weren’t going to let us up off the ground,” she said.

Smith’s daughter, Patrice Green, 35, said the situation has been traumatizing for her young daughter and niece. They were among family members visiting Smith’s house at the time of the raid.

“They are scared to come visit,” she said.

