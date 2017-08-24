Buy Photo From left: Derrick Johnson – interim President & CEO, NAACP; Leon Russell, Chairman, NAACP Board of Directors; and Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit Branch NAACP, hear comments from the audience Thursday at Great New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church during the first stop for the “NAACP Forward: Today, Tomorrow & Always" listening tour. (Photo: Mark Hicks / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The NAACP launched a “listening tour” in Detroit on Thursday, part of what it describes as a 21st century reinvention of a group touted as the United States’ oldest and largest civil rights organization.

The Motor City was the first stop for “NAACP Forward: Today, Tomorrow & Always” that seeks feedback from local members and supporters on how the group can tackle issues facing minorities today.

Detroit was selected as the inaugural gathering since “this is a place of activity and we have a strong branch here,” said Aba Blankson, the group’s vice president of communications. “We wanted to start here just to listen to what challenges people are facing and how we can help to alleviate those challenges.”

During its 108th annual convention in Baltimore last month, officials for the NAACP announced that the group would launch the initiative as part of a “strategic plan for the future ... “

Leon Russell, the NAACP Board of Directors’ chairman, told about 100 people at Greater New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit that “our obligation is to press for policies… through litigation, if necessary.”

NAACP members said there was a need to focus fighting for civil rights from the local level up.

“Any organizations who do not take the time to assess their values, their visions, the opportunities, are organizations that are doomed to fail,” said Derrick Johnson, the group’s interim president & CEO.

He, Russell and the Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit branch, called for ideas and participation from the younger generation. “We need the strength of your youth and the wisdom of our tenured,” Anthony said.

Addressing how to approach the rise in hate crime reports, Russell advocated replacing “emotion with intellectual capacity.”

“We need to intellectually work to defeat racism in this country and from a spiritual standpoint, we’ve got to work on people’s hearts,” he said. “We’ve got to directly confront it.”

Anthony emphasized another goal: Encouraging voting in all elections.

“So many of us register, but we don’t vote,” he said. “There are states right now that are introducing bills to eliminate from the rolls those individuals who have not voted within the last three voting cycles. ... In other words, they want to wipe the slates clean. That is a methodology to suppress the vote, to maintain a certain power base. We cannot allow that to occur.”

The event spurred John Carter, a business owner from Southfield, to consider joining the group. He has concerns about the Trump administration and hopes working with others to challenge the administration’s policies can lead to more change.

“We have to vote. We have to get involved,” he said. “We have to unite and organize.”

