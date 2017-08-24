Buy Photo Mike Stapleton, of Prop Art Studio of Detroit, installs the UM bicentennial jersey on the Spirit of Detroit to commemorate the university's 200th anniversary. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit – The Spirit of Detroit is decked out in maize and blue for the rest of this month in honor of the University of Michigan’s bicentennial.

Workers installed a commemorative UM bicentennial T-shirt Thursday on the statue outside the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center downtown.

The shirt marks the university’s founding on Aug. 26, 1817, in Detroit. UM plans a day of events Sept. 17, the Detroit Festival, to celebrate the school’s establishment and its connections to the city.

