Drivers traveling Woodward may catch a whiff of a new festival to Detroit this weekend.

The Garlic and Music Festival kicks off Friday with more than 15 food vendors, 25 retailers, two stages with a full music line-up and chefs from around the country.

Oh, and garlic.

Everything from garlic ribs and fries to deep-fried garlic pickles and elephant ears will be up for grabs.

"People can expect phenomenal food, 15 or more food vendors with signature garlic dishes and people from all over the country coming to show off their famous garlic dish," said event organizer Matt Flynn, a Detroit native.

Themed fries, garlic fried shrimp, crab pretzels roasted with garlic, garlic paella, garlic ribs, garlic chicken curry over rice, garlic chicken and tacos will be available.

Garlic also appears for dessert. Garlic elephant ears, cake drops, funnel cakes and even ice cream are expected to linger on the palate.

Domestic and craft beers will be served along with nationally known spirits. There also will be a Moscow Mule tent and a hard cider and wine tent.

The American English Band, a Beatles tribute band, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. A full band line-up can be found here.

Flynn said the idea for the homage to garlic came from festivals in California and Florida. They expect15,000 to 20,000 people this weekend.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at Campus Martius Park.

