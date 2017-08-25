Erica Freeman of Atlanta calls herself Temptress Nirvana on social media. (Photo: Twitter, Tumblr)

“Temptress Nirvana,” the dominatrix embroiled in a high-profile extortion case, is free on bond but on a short leash.

The dominatrix, whose real name is Erica Freeman, was released on bond Thursday by a federal magistrate judge in Georgia but blocked from using the Internet while awaiting trial on charges she extorted cash from a local man.

Freeman, 25, of Fairburn, Georgia, was released on $10,000 unsecured bond and ordered to stay near the Atlanta area unless court officials pre-approve travel.

Freeman, known online as “Temptress Nirvana,” is expected to appear in Detroit federal court in coming days to face charges in the extortion case.

Her court-appointed lawyer, Richard Brooks Holcomb, could not be reached for comment Friday.

The whip-wielding dominatrix was released on bond two days after she was charged in a sordid case involving a Wayne County man.

Social media played a prominent role in what the FBI called an extortion scheme.

Freeman used social media accounts, including Twitter and Facebook, to extort money from the married Wayne County man, who sent her incriminating photos, according to an investigator with the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force. Freeman had threatened to expose his infidelity unless he paid cash, investigators said.

Freeman had an active social media life before her arrest this week. Her Twitter account featured a GIF of Freeman kicking one man in the groin, slapping another with a stack of cash and sitting on another whose face was stuck in a toilet.

Her Twitter account was still active Friday but no new messages had been posted in three days.

“In all, (the man) paid Freeman approximately $10,000,” an FBI special agent wrote in the complaint. “The first $5,000 he did of his own free will. (The man) paid the remaining $5,000 ... only because Freeman began threatening to expose their relationship.”

