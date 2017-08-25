Buy Photo Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks of retired deputy mayor Isaiah "Ike" McKinnon who was honored during a street naming ceremony on Tuesday August 15, 2017 at the site of the former Detroit Police Department at 1300 Beaubien. McKinnon recently shared his experiences with the racial tensions in the police department back when he joined in 1965 and the near-death experiences he faced during the 1967 uprising. (Max Ortiz/ The Detroit News)2017 (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is urging the operator of Cobo Center to change the facility's name, officials said Friday.

"The mayor has spoken to Larry Alexander and expressed to him his strong support for changing the name of the convention center and urged him to do it as soon as they are able to," Duggan spokesman John Roach said.

Alexander is chairman of the board of the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority. The authority was created in 2009 to operate the Cobo Center under a long-term lease with the city. It's overseen by a five-member board.

Built by the city of Detroit and opened in 1960, the convention center -- then dubbed Cobo Hall -- was named after former Detroit Mayor Albert E. Cobo. Cobo served as the city's mayor from 1950-1957.

Duggan has not hidden his feelings about Mayor Cobo. Duggan even criticized him during his keynote speech at this years Mackinac Policy Conference in May.

"We elected a mayor ... who chose a campaign of racial divisiveness," he said during his keynote speech at the Mackinac Policy Conference. "He ran the kind of 'us versus them' that has done so much damage to Detroit."

His proposal comes at a time when the country is grappling with whether to remove monuments to Confederate leaders and other historical figures accused of wrongdoing, such as Christopher Columbus, slave trader Peter Faneuil and former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo.

