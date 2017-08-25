Lamarr Monson (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr / Detroit News file)

A former prisoner who spent more than 20 years in prison was exonerated Friday by a Wayne County judge in the slaying of a 12-year-old Detroit girl.

Lamarr Monson, who was granted a new murder trial earlier this year in the 1996 killing of Christina Brown, was exonerated by Third Circuit Court Judge Shannon Walker after a request by prosecutors due to destruction of evidence and “passage of time,” among other things.

Walker told Monson, “I wish you the very best.... My only advice to you is to enjoy life.”

Monson, in his mid-40s, was released from incarceration in February. He was granted the new trial in January after a bloody thumb print on what likely is the murder weapon was found to belong to someone else.

Monson was hugged and kissed repeatedly by jubilant family members after hearing he was officially exonerated of the murder.

“It’s surreal,” he said with tears in his eyes as he stood surrounded by relatives in the hallway of Frank Murphy Hall of Justice. “I want to give God the glory.”

Monson’s mother, who said she always believed her son’s innocence, shouted, “He’s free! He’s free! He’s free!” outside the courthouse as bystanders looked on with smiles.

“I’m happy as I can be,” said Delores Monson.

David Moran, the director of the University of Michigan’s Innocence project, smiled widely as he stood next to Lamarr Monson, whose case he took on in 2015. Moran said the next step now is getting justice for the girl who was murdered by bringing her real killer to justice.

Former WXYZ-TV reporter Bill Proctor, now an innocence activist and private investigator, originally worked on the story about Brown’s murder and was among the well-wishers at Friday’s hearing.

“It was a long time coming,” Proctor said after the charges were dismissed. “The sun couldn’t shine any brigther.”

Proctor is founder of SeekingJusticeBP.com, which “provides insight into cases plus the causes and circumstances that lead to wrongful convictions.”

