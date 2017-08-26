Detroit — A business that serves as a restaurant, market and juice bar offering tastes of East Africa has been awarded $50,000 in a contest to reward entrepreneurs in Detroit.

Baobob Fare on Friday won the 2017 Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest . It comes with the prize money from Comerica Bank as well as $200,000 in pro bono services, including branding and design, social media advertising, architectural renderings and legal guidance.

Baobob Fare beat about 160 entrepreneurs in the contest. Owners are Burundi natives Nadia Nijimbere and Hamissi Mamba, who aim to help fill a gap relating to African fare and culture.

The contest started in 2011. Hatch Detroit is a Michigan nonprofit designed to support independent, retail businesses in Detroit and the enclaves of Highland Park and Hamtramck.

