Garlic & Music Festival
Buy Photo
Many different varieties of Jose Madrid Salsa, including garlic and olives, for tasting and for sale at the Garlic & Music Festival.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Kyle Converse, 28, of Farmington Hills tastes some salsa at the Jose Madrid Salsa booth at the Garlic & Music Festival.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Mike Zakany, owner of Jose Madrid Salsa, left, talks with Kyle Converse, 28, of Farmington Hills at the Jose Madrid Salsa booth at the Garlic & Music Festival at Campus Martius in Detroit on Aug. 25, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Hayley Marino of Northville pours some balsalmic vinegar offered by Mie Radici for Shalisa Whitt to taste.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Hayley Marino of Northville watches for the reaction of a woman tasting some of the balsalmic vinegar offered by Mie Radici at the Garlic & Music Festival. Hayley's father, Vincent Marino, was also at the booth, owner of the company.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lots of trophies have been won by the Smoke Shack BBQ Team and are displayed at their booth at the Garlic & Music Festival.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Mr. Unknown, The Slow Moving Mime, bows towards Michele Marquardt and Jim Marquardt both of Kalamazoo at the Garlic & Music Festival. The couple says they love to come to Detroit and were in town for the Lions preseason game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Since the QLine route cannot be blocked off for events, a QLine car moves up Woodward Avenue through the festival.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Detroit — There is still time to catch the Garlic and Music Festival kicked off on Friday with more than 15 food vendors, 25 retailers, two stages with a full music line-up and chefs from around the country. 

    Oh, and garlic.

    "I've been here all day. It's been a bit slow but it has potential to get more traction," said John Spivey, 32, of Warren. "There's a lot more garlic than people think, but obviously, there are things other than garlic." 

    Everything from garlic ribs and fries to deep-fried garlic pickles and elephant ears was up for grabs. 

    "People can expect phenomenal food, 15 or more food vendors with signature garlic dishes and people from all over the country coming to show off their famous garlic dish," said event organizer Matt Flynn, a Detroit native, on Thursday. 

    Themed fries, garlic fried shrimp, crab pretzels roasted with garlic, garlic paella, garlic ribs, garlic chicken curry over rice, garlic chicken and tacos were served. 

    Ever had garlic dessert? Garlic elephant ears, cake drops, funnel cakes and even ice cream shocked attendees. There was a growing line for rolled ice cream available. 

    Domestic and craft beers are being served along with nationally known spirits. There are also multiple Moscow Mule and hard cider and wine tents. 

    The American English Band, a Beatles tribute band, performed on Friday night. There are two separate stages; a large one in Campus Martius and another at the end of Monroe Avenue.  A full band line-up for Saturday and Sunday can be found here

    Flynn said the idea for the homage to garlic came from festivals in California and Florida. They expect 15,000 to 20,000 people over three days. 

    There is still time to catch the festival until 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at Campus Martius Park. 

    srahal@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @SarahRahal_

