Menayette Yeager (Photo: Detroit Police Dept.)

Detroit police are asking for the public's help seeking a woman suspected in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning on the city's east side.

In a statement released Sunday, police name 27-year-old Menayette Yeager as the suspect in a shooting that left a male motorist dead after being hit and then crashing his minivan into a brick wall.

The shooting took place about 1:19 a.m. on Mack, east of Van Dyke. Police say a man, 25 to 30 years old, was driving a white Ford Windstar minivan when Yeager fired shots at the vehicle. Multiple of those shots hit the victim, who lost control and crashed at Mack near Seneca.

Medics transported the victim to Detroit Receiving Hospital, but he was dead on arrival.

