After the Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor boxing match in Las Vegas, Detroiters on the city's east side took to the streets in post-fight melees that left two people shot and another in critical condition after suffering head trauma. (Photo: Detroit News file)

After Floyd Mayweather stopped Conor McGregor in the 10th round at their main event boxing match in Las Vegas, Detroiters on the city's east side took to the streets in post-fight melees that left two people shot and another in critical condition after suffering head trauma.

At 1:45 a.m., two people were shot at a fight night party on the 11200 block of Wayburn, which is north of Harper and east of Hayes.

Police say the victims were at a fight party where alcohol was served. After the action, "an argument ensued" and "the party spilled out into the street and a fight erupted," according to Detroit police information on the incident.

In the commotion, a 28-year-old woman took multiple gunshot wounds. She was privately conveyed to St. John Hospital, and was in critical condition at last report.

A 23-year-old man was shot in his left leg. He was also privately conveyed, and was in temporary serious condition at last report.

Police describe the man believed to have fired the shots as a 22-year-old black male, medium skin complexion, with braids, and armed with a handgun.

After loved ones of the victims arrived at the St. John emergency room, a fight broke out, requiring a police response. No one was hurt in that dust-up, though.

Just 45 minutes later, and eight miles south on the 1400 block of Helen, a 39-year-old man suffered head trauma when another fight night party spilled into the street, south of Kercheval and west of East Grand Boulevard.

At some point, a fight broke out on the street, and the victim was hit in the head "by an unknown object," police say.

The victim was privately conveyed to Detroit Receiving Hospital, and was in critical condition at last report. No suspect description was immediately available.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wJvCTo