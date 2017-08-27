A 15-year-old boy died Saturday night on Detroit's east side after crashing an ATV during an alleged attempt to flee Michigan State Police, police said. (Photo: Detroit News file)

The chase started about 5:30 p.m. at Rossini and Gratiot, which is north of East State Fair on Detroit's east side.

Michigan State Police troopers initiated a traffic stop on a ATV four-wheel vehicle for reckless driving, a release on the incident said. State Police do patrols in Detroit as part of the Secure Cities Partnership "to create a safer environment and increase the quality of life" in partnership cities, which include Flint and Saginaw.

But the ATV didn't stop. Police gave chase, east on Rossini, toward Gratiot. When the ATV tried to drive "off the roadway and onto the sidewalk," it lost control, rear-ending a pick-up truck and injuring the ATV driver.

Troopers gave first aid and medics took over when they arrived on the scene. Medics transported the boy to St. John Hospital, where he died.

