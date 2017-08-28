Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 22-year-old man was shot late Sunday night at a McDonald's location that's part of Detroit's Project Green Light, police said.

Police say the shooting took place at 11:45 p.m. at the McDonald's on the 22000 block of West Eight Mile, just west of Lahser.

The man who was shot had some sort of interaction with a female teenage employee of the store, said Jennifer Watson, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. Police believe a male relative of the teen may have shot the victim, believing he had some sort of "intimate relationship" with the girl, whose age was not immediately known.

The victim was privately conveyed to an area hospital and was in stable condition at last report.

There is no suspect description or video immediately available. Project Green Light participating businesses pay for high-definition cameras, which are monitored in real-time by the police department and visited regularly by police on their patrols. When 911 calls come from those businesses, they receive top priority.

There is an effort afoot at Detroit city hall, led by City Councilman Andre Spivey to require all businesses open past 10 p.m. to join Project Green Light, so their businesses can be monitored by police.

