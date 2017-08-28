Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 22-year-old man was shot early Monday after "exchanging words" with a man on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting took place about 3:19 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on the 1000 block of East Outer Drive, which is just east of Dequindre.

Detroit police spokeswoman Jennifer Watson says that the victim and the suspect "exchanged words," at which point the suspect chased the victim and shot him multiple times "in two separate parts of the body."

The victim's girlfriend conveyed him to an area hospital, where he was in stable condition at last report.

Police are investigating.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2xG7jlG