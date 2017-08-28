A Michigan State Police trooper has been suspended for his role in a crash that killed a fleeing 15-year-old male suspect on Saturday on Detroit's east side.
The crash took place about 5:30 p.m. on Rossini near Gratiot. A Michigan State Police trooper in the area pulled over an ATV vehicle, operated by a 15-year-old boy who was allegedly "driving recklessly."
Initially, state police said that when the trooper put on the patrol vehicle's lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop, the ATV sped away. In doing so, it rear-ended a white pickup, and the boy died.
But on Monday, state police announced that a "preliminary investigation" revealed that the trooper who made the stop "deployed a Taser during the pursuit, striking the fleeing" boy.
State Police conduct patrols in Detroit as part of the Secure Cities Partnership "to create a safer environment and increase the quality of life" in partnership cities, which include Flint and Saginaw.
