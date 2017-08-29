Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

One man was beaten and another man was shot late Monday and early Tuesday in separate incidents on Detroit's west side, police said.

The incidents took place about 2.5 miles away, over a two-hour timespan, but Detroit police spokeswoman Jennifer Watson says there is no word that the two are connected.

The first alleged assault took place about 11:10 p.m., on the 15000 block of Asbury Park, which is north of Fenkell and west of Greenfield.

Witnesses told police they heard someone say "give me my money," then saw the victim, a 32-year-old man, on the ground, bleeding.

Police arrived, responding to the report of a shooting. Medics conveyed the victim to the hospital, but doctors determined he had not been shot, just assaulted. What type of weapon might have been used in the assault is unknown.

The victim is in critical condition.

Police believe the suspects are four teenage males, ages 17-19.

Two hours and 20 minutes later, and about two-and-a-half miles east on the 12000 block of Puritan, a 28-year-old man was shot on a sidewalk.

The victim had just left a coney island restaurant the area, police say, when four men approached him on foot. One of the men pulled a handgun and shot the victim. Medics conveyed him to an area hospital, but his condition was not immediately available.

Police found two spent shell casings and blood at the scene, but not the suspects. Police are investigating both incidents.

