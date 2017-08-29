Buy Photo Q-Line going North down Wooward Avenue in Detroit on Aug. 28, 2017. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — The clock is ticking down on the QLine free rides.

Beginning Sept. 5, riders must pay up.

Rides have been free ever since the QLine debuted to the public May 12, but now riders will have to select from several options in order to board the streetcars. They can pay $1.50 for three hours, $3 for an all-day pass, $30 for a monthly pass or $285 for an annual pass.

Tickets can be purchased on the QLine Detroit iTunes mobile app and at qlinedetroit.com. Ticket vending machines are available at each of the 12 platform stops, and cash tickets can be purchased on the streetcars.

But don’t panic. Help will be available.

“We will be providing ambassadors on board the streetcars for at least two weeks to assist passengers with any questions, “ said M-1 Rail spokesman Dan Lijana.

A press conference to update the public on the change is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m

Detroit’s new 3.3-mile streetcar service has seen a growth in daily ridership, an increase in the number of operators and shorter wait times, according to an M-1 Rail report released in July.

Ridership has increased from an average of 4,000 trips per day the week of June 12, to an average of 6,300 the week of July 17, according to the report. The system expects to average 5,000 trips daily during its first full year of revenue operations. To better meet ridership demands, M-1 Rail has increased the number of streetcars operating during peak ridership hours. QLine now runs five streetcars Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

The rides remained free through Labor Day thanks to support from the Kresge Foundation.

“The Kresge Foundation is pleased to see Detroiters’ enthusiastic response to the extended free ride promotion,” said Rip Rapson, Kresge’s president and CEO in an earlier statement. “We believe this decision will support the QLine’s long-term success and position the streetcar as a successful demonstration project for transit in the region.”

But the streetcars comes with a hefty price. The cost is about $7 million over what was originally estimated, according to Lijana.

Business titans Dan Gilbert, the late Mike Ilitch, Roger Penske and Rip Rapson and their companies and foundations are among the major contributors to the streetcar system.

With additional money from private, local, state and federal sources, the QLine has received more than $182.2 million, enough funding to last through 2022. It will take about $6 million a year to sustain it, according to Lijana.

“The original estimate to build the system was $137 million and that number was updated to $140 million over the summer,” said Lijana. “We’re awaiting the final construction figure, but the capital project cost so far is $144 million.”

Lijana said that extra $7 million is a result of the streetcars running more off-wire on batteries than on overhead wires. “The cost of doing that was a bit more than the original projection,” he said. “We thought that would be better than having wires hanging everywhere.”

As far as the number of cars they’re running, most of the time, there are five.

Lijana said they’ve had six cars since the beginning, but from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, they run five cars. On Sundays, they run three cars, which, he said, is the day of lowest ridership.”

When the QLine launched, M-1 Rail’s operating partner, Transdev, began with 17 certified streetcar operators. But with rider demand, they now employ 21 certified operators. A total of 27 certified operators are expected to be in place by the start of revenue operations in September.

Among other improvements noted in the M-1 Rail report:

QLine has worked with MDOT and the city of Detroit to improve traffic signal timing at the intersections of Burroughs, Montcalm and Campus Martius. At Congress, an approaching QLine streetcar now triggers a signal change.

The service no longer stops at every station unless passengers are boarding or exiting the streetcar. It stops at stations with waiting passengers or when onboard passengers push the stop button.

Transit police continue to work to keep the route free from obstruction. Since the QLine launch, transit police have issued 30 tickets and towed seven cars.

