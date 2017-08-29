Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A family was able to escape a firebombing at their home on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning.

"They were lucky," said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department.

The firebombing took place about 2:23 a.m. on the 4100 block of Marlowe. That's north of Tireman and east of Greenfield.

Exactly how many people were able to escape the home was not immediately clear.

The investigation is ongoing.

