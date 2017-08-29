Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit (Photo: Delaware North)

Kid Rock will return to his sweet home of Detroit this September for concerts and will be opening his new dining destination at the Little Caesars Arena.

The Delaware North Sportservice food provider announced on Tuesday it will open the two restaurants in the Arena, the District Market and Kid Rock's Made in Detroit.

Made in Detroit is described as a reflection of Kid Rock and the menu, made in collaboration with the artist, will be a mix of classic Detroit and Southern-influenced dishes, along with traditional comfort foods and bar fare.

The 5,800-square-foot, 230-seat restaurant will have a bar featuring local beers and craft cocktails. Guests do not need an event ticket to enter the restaurant, which will function on both event and non-event days.

"The restaurant is also designed to serve as an incubator of music talent, with a specific focus on local artists. Kid Rock memorabilia is part of the restaurant’s décor, as is a live-music stage that will showcase up-and-coming musicians," according to the release.

The Delaware North Sportservice food provider will also be opening the District Market, a 7,600-square-foot food hall with all the fixings. Multiple food stations, offering everything from a light lunch, a hearty meal or an after-work cocktail.

The District Market will feature salad bars and handmade sandwiches, burgers, burritos, nachos, pastries and coffee from Zingerman’s of Ann Arbor.

“District Market and Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit were designed around the city’s identity and will showcase its best culinary creations in this eagerly anticipated entertainment district," said Carlos Bernal, president of Delaware North Sportservice in the release.

