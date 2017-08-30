Buy Photo Juwan Plummer, right, of Detroit with his attorney Victoria Burton-Harris (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News file)Buy Photo

The Detroit man who shot two city police officers in April was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation, with the first 90 days to be served in the Wayne County Jail.

Juwan Plummer pleaded guilty earlier this month to wounding the police officers at his home in the 20500 block of Lesure on Detroit’s northwest side.

Plummer’s attorney has maintained that he believed the officers were burglars trying to break into his home. Someone in Plummer’s home had called police to report a possible break-in on the man’s street before the shooting.

He was sentenced Wednesday before Third Circuit Court Judge Michael Hathaway.

Earlier this month, Plummer pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional discharge of a firearm in a building causing injury.

The charges carry up to 15 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of felony firearm.

As part of Plummer’s plea deal, two counts of felonious assault were dismissed.

Plummer thanked the judge and apologized for shooting the officers.

“I never would want to take a hard-working man’s life,” said Plummer.

The assistant prosecutor said the officers “didn’t deserve this.”

Both officers were rookies and one received serious injuries to the neck and face.

As part of his probation, Plummer must complete gun safety classes if he is ever to own a firearm once his probation has ended. He also must complete high school or get a GED to find “gainful employment.”

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2x57Hx8