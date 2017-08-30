An attorney representing the family of a 15-year-old ATV driver who died Saturday after a state police chase has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the trooper who pursued the boy and allegedly used a stun gun on him.

Southfield attorney Geoffrey Fieger issued a press release Wednesday announcing the lawsuit. The release said the attorney will hold a 1:30 news conference in his office on 10 Mile.

Demond Grimes was killed about 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Rossini and Gratiot on Detroit’s east side. Michigan State Police, who patrol the 9th Precinct as part of the Secure Cities partnership, said Grimes was driving the ATV on the street, which is illegal, so the trooper ordered him to pull over.

State police officials said Grimes didn’t comply, so the trooper pursued him. At some point during the chase, the trooper deployed his Taser, striking the boy, who then drove the ATV over a curb and slammed into the back of a pickup.

The trooper was suspended Sunday for using his Taser while in a moving vehicle, state police Lt. Mike Shaw said.

Both state and Detroit police have launched investigations into the matter.

Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office spokeswoman Lisa Croff said the death was ruled accidental.

“He died in an accident (which caused) blunt force head trauma,” Croff said, stressing the ruling has nothing to do with the police investigation into the incident. “The manner of death is that he crashed an ATV in an accident,” she said. “We’re not saying why the accident happened; that’s not for us to say.”

