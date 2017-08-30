Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 27-year-old man is in serious condition after being robbed, struck, and shot early Wednesday morning on the city's east side.

Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Promenade and Park. That's south of East Outer Drive and west of Gratiot.

Police say the victim was walking near a school when a man in a blue Ford Taurus pulled up on him, exited the Taurus, robbed him, struck him behind the right ear, then shot him in his lower body.

The victim was able to drag himself about a mile west to the Detroit Police Department's 9th precinct, on Gratiot, to report the incident and request medics.

Medics took the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

