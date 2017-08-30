644 Selden (Photo: Midtown Detroit Inc.)

A new $20 million project planned for the Selden Corridor in Midtown will feature mixed-income rental housing, a new public courtyard, flexible work and classroom space and a brewery training program.

Midtown Detroit Inc. and its partners Wednesday announced the $20 million investment for the Selden Corridor Initiative.

The project on Selden Street between Second Avenue and Fourth Street will create new housing, new business and job opportunities and training in Midtown Detroit, officials said.

“The Selden Corridor Initiative builds off other investments in the area including the Selden Green Alley, Selden Standard, Redmond Park, the Selden condominium development, the renovation of the Finn apartments, and the M1 Rail, among others,” Sue Mosey, executive director of Midtown Detroit, Inc. said in a statement Wednesday.

644 Selden (Photo: Midtown Detroit Inc.)

Mosey said the initiative will create a link to other developments underway in the area including Founders Brewery, Jim Brady’s Detroit and the Detroit Shipping Company on Charlotte and Peterboro.

Ecohomes, a new building typography for the Midtown area, will be available for sale and include features such as rooftop solar panels, solar thermal hot water heating system and rain barrels.

There will also be a Barcade, a combination bar and arcade that focuses on classic video games and American craft beer. The Barcade will open at 666 Selden St.

666 Selden Barcade (Photo: Midtown Detroit Inc.)

“We are thrilled to be opening our first Midwest location in Midtown Detroit,” said Paul Kermizian, owner of Barcade. “Barcade will offer a fun atmosphere for adults to enjoy craft beer, food and play their favorite classic video games from the ’80s and ’90s.”

All projects are expected to be complete by late fall 2018.

“We are excited to be a part of this project that includes mixed-use development and reclaiming vacant historic properties,” said Brittney Hoszkiw, community assistance team specialist for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “The Selden Corridor Initiative will help create new job opportunities and training in growing industries, creating vitality in the Midtown district.”

Selden Brewery (Photo: Midtown Detroit Inc.)

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: CWilliams_DN

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2x5rAUW