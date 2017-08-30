Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit police are working to identify a 21-year-old shooting victim who was shot after being near an argument that took place between teens on the city's west side late Tuesday.

The shooting took place about 11:04 p.m. Tuesday, in the area of Pierson and Orangelawn, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department. The area is south of Plymouth Road and east of Rouge Park.

Witnesses told police they'd seen teenagers arguing in the area when shots rang out. Shell casings were recovered at the scene by investigators.

In the commotion, the victim, an unidentified 21-year-old black male, was shot multiple times. Medics transported him to an area hospital, where he is in critical condition.

In April, a stabbing incident over a parking space at Rouge Park was videotaped and went viral; police vowed to increase patrols.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wSYYyW