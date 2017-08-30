Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Warning: Explicit language -- Ned Zeek of New Era Detroit talks to the crowd Wednesday night attending a vigil for Damon Grimes and urged them to organize. Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News

181 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A vigil for a teen killed when his ATV crashed after he was Tasered by a state police trooper stopped traffic and evolved into a protest as hundreds gathered Wednesday night on Detroit’s east side.

“This is what happens when we gotta get organized,” said Ned Zeek of New Era Detroit. “We gotta get organized down here. ... we ain’t just gonna let (expletive) come to the hood and do whatever (expletive) they wanna do. Ya’ll gotta believe that ... we gotta be free!”

The crowd shouted in agreement. “That’s right,” someone said, punctuating Zeek’s speech. “It’s not right; it’s not right,” others yelled. Others cried out: “Power to the people!”

“The only way we gonna be able to beat it is if we organize,” Zeek shouted.

More than 200 people, from youngsters and teens to senior citizens, gathered outside Embassy Coney Island on Gratiot on Wednesday for what began as a quiet vigil.

Vigil for Tasered teen turns to protest
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

At least one mourner jumps on the back of this Detroit
Buy Photo
At least one mourner jumps on the back of this Detroit Police scout car as soon as the police arrive to shut down both directions of Gratiot.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This photo shows Damon Grimes on an ATV. Police say
This photo shows Damon Grimes on an ATV. Police say he was driving his ATV illegally on the road and refused a trooper’s order to stop. The trooper deployed his Taser and Grimes hit a parked pickup. Grimes later died of blunt-force injury to the head, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office.  Courtesy of Fieger Law
Fullscreen
Monique Grimes, center-right, mother of Damon Grimes
Buy Photo
Monique Grimes, center-right, mother of Damon Grimes and his older sister, Dezanique Grimes, center-left, pray with others at the candlelight vigil.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Damon's sister Dezjanai Grimes, left, 17, and friends
Buy Photo
Damon's sister Dezjanai Grimes, left, 17, and friends Charnasia Jones and Steven Cajar, 19, all of Detroit, arrive at the candlelight vigil on this ATV.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Monique Grimes, right, mother of Damon Grimes, gets
Buy Photo
Monique Grimes, right, mother of Damon Grimes, gets a hug as hundreds of family members, friends and loved ones gather for a candlelight vigil to mourn the loss of Damon Grimes on Wednesday night, Aug. 30, 2017, in front of the Embassy Coney Island at Rossini Drive and Gratiot.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hundreds of mourners, some standing on cars, gather
Buy Photo
Hundreds of mourners, some standing on cars, gather for a candlelight vigil as Detroit police shut down Gratiot near Rossini Drive.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
At least one mourner jumps on the back of this DPD
Buy Photo
At least one mourner jumps on the back of this DPD scout car as soon as the police arrive to shut down traffic in both directions of Gratiot.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
An ATV driver pops a wheelie in the northbound lanes
Buy Photo
An ATV driver pops a wheelie in the northbound lanes of Gratiot near Rossini Drive. Hundreds of family members, friends and loved ones join together for a candlelight vigil for Damon Grimes. Grimes died near here Saturday evening after running his ATV into the back of a pickup truck as he fled from a state trooper who ordered him to pull over then used a Taser on the teenager, who crashed into the truck.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Classmate Lauren Leet, 14, of Detroit, checks her cellphone
Buy Photo
Classmate Lauren Leet, 14, of Detroit, checks her cellphone while wearing a shirt in memory of Damon Grimes before the candlelight vigil.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mourners attach letter balloons to the top of a fence
Buy Photo
Mourners attach letter balloons to the top of a fence to spell "DAEDAE," Damon Grimes' nickname.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Family and friends Kenyetta Searcy, right, and Shay
Buy Photo
Family and friends Kenyetta Searcy, right, and Shay Hawkins, center, both of Detroit, insert candles into plastic cups before a vigil for Damon Grimes, a 15-year-old Detroit boy who died in an ATV accident after allegedly being shot with a Taser by a Michigan State Police officer.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Monique Grimes, mother of Damon Grimes, sits silently
Buy Photo
Monique Grimes, mother of Damon Grimes, sits silently during the press conference about the lawsuit.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Attorney Geoffrey Fieger, with Damon's mother Monique
Buy Photo
Attorney Geoffrey Fieger, with Damon's mother Monique Grimes, answers questions from reporters. “This was a drive-by shooting,” Fieger said. “This is unacceptable behavior by a police officer. It’s beyond outrageous conduct ... it’s mind-bogglingly stupid.”  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Family photo of Damon Grimes.
Family photo of Damon Grimes.  Courtesy of Fieger Law
Fullscreen
Detroit police officers make sure mourners stay on
Buy Photo
Detroit police officers make sure mourners stay on the sidewalk after they shut down both directions of Gratiot at Rossini Dr.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
These children sit on the top of this vehicle as other
Buy Photo
These children sit on the top of this vehicle as other chant on the sidewalk at Rossini Dr. and Gratiot.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit police officers make sure mourners stay on
Buy Photo
Detroit police officers make sure mourners stay on the sidewalk after they shut down both directions of Gratiot at Rossini Dr.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
"Zeek," left, of New Era Detroit, and others chant
Buy Photo
"Zeek," left, of New Era Detroit, and others chant as officers keep them on the sidewalk as both directions of Gratiot is shut down.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
More police officers arrive to keep mourners out of
Buy Photo
More police officers arrive to keep mourners out of the travel portion of Gratiot, which officers shut down in both directions.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit police officers tell mourners to move out of
Buy Photo
Detroit police officers tell mourners to move out of the travel portion of Gratiot and stand back on the sidewalk.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mourners yell at Detroit police officers as they arrive
Buy Photo
Mourners yell at Detroit police officers as they arrive at the scene.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People ride their ATVs and dirtbikes across Gratiot
Buy Photo
People ride their ATVs and dirtbikes across Gratiot near Rossini Dr.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Candles spell out "DADA," victim Damon Grimes nickname.
Buy Photo
Candles spell out "DADA," victim Damon Grimes nickname.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dione Abram, of Detroit, aunt of victim Damon Grimes,
Buy Photo
Dione Abram, of Detroit, aunt of victim Damon Grimes, holds a candle during a prayer at the vigil.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Monique Grimes, mother of victim Damon Grimes, briefly
Buy Photo
Monique Grimes, mother of victim Damon Grimes, briefly addresses the media.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mourners hold up posters of victim Damon Grimes during
Buy Photo
Mourners hold up posters of victim Damon Grimes during the candlelight vigil.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Torrie Battle, 37, of Detroit, records the candlelight
Buy Photo
Torrie Battle, 37, of Detroit, records the candlelight vigil.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    An hour into the vigil,which began at 8:30 p.m., ATVs amassed on Gratiot in honor of Damon Grimes, the teen who died when he drove his ATV in the street at Rossini and Gratiot on Saturday. Police say Damon, 15, refused a Michigan State Police trooper’s order to stop. The trooper deployed his Taser and the teen hit a parked truck and was killed.

    About 20 ATVs were turning onto East State Fair when a police car drove up to the scene, lights flashing and sirens on. The crowd surged and two males jumped on the squad car with the officers inside. Other police cars soon followed and ordered the crowd to back up and get off the street. The crowd heeded the orders.

    The crowd raised their arms and chanted. Some help up cellphones to capture the moment.

    “They jumped on the car. It was insane," said Ania Jameson, 16, a friend of Damon’s who came to the vigil. "He was a sweetheart, such a good kid and as you can see by who showed up. Everyone loved him."

    Police did not make any arrests or issue tickets, Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.

    Candles, teddy bears and balloons filled the corner of Rossini and Gratiot. Balloons spelling "DaeDae" hung from the fence.

    Some of those gathered for the vigil dressed in red, white and black, Damon’s favorite colors.

    His sister came on her bright red Yamaha ATV Kodiak 700, wearing a tribute shirt saying #DaeDaeWorld.

    Dezajanai, 17, said it’s normal for people in Detroit’s east side to ride ATV’s in the street. She and Damon use to ride all the time together.

    "We're here tonight for him. To send him off right," said Dezajanai. "This is my ATV, he just got his a month ago."

    Detroit News Staff Writer Mark Hicks contributed to this report.

    181 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vu4Vlh