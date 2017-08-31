Skip in Skip
Detroit fire fighters, Detroit police officers, student police officers and Windsor fire fighters participate in the 7th Annual American Coney Dog Eating Challenge in Detroit.

Detroit — Two new top dogs were anointed Thursday in the seventh coney dog-eating challenge in Detroit.

New champs — the Detroit Fire Department — claimed the coney trophy from Detroit Police at American Coney Island before a crowd cheering on the contestants devouring dogs with all the fixings.

A “civilian” challenge followed with 12 contestants. Chris Dasbach of Troy ate 11 full coneys plus 1/8 of another in 10 minutes to emerge a full but pleased winner.

“I didn’t even know I was going to be participating until this morning,” said Dasbach, 29. “I skipped lunch and now I feel really gross. I just kept chewing and didn’t think about it.”

Contestants had to eat hot dogs with chili, mustard and onions. Any bits of hot dog left on the serving trays meant lost points on the road to winning bragging rights.

Throwing up also set the contestants back — it was five points off. Fortunately, no one had to witness that.

A percentage of American Coney Island’s sales Thursday as well as donations and contest registration fees, went to the public safety department of the team that won.

Firefighters Alex Knell and Patrick Mcgucki gobbled the most on their team: they tied at nine each.

7th Annual American Coney Dog Eating Challange
Detroit police officers, including, Josh Holder, faces
Detroit police officers, including, Josh Holder, faces off against Detroit and Windsor firefighters in the 7th Annual American Coney Dog Eating Challenge in Detroit, Thursday evening, August 31, 2017.
This is a plate of un-eaten coney dogs.
This is a plate of un-eaten coney dogs.
Detroit firefighters win the coney dog eating contest,
Detroit firefighters win the coney dog eating contest, beating the Detroit Police Department and Windsor Fire Department.
Detroit police officer Josh Holder, right, greets American
Detroit police officer Josh Holder, right, greets American Jewelry and Loan owners and Hardcore Pawn stars Seth Gold, left, and his father, Les Gold.
Wil Medley and Karyn Brown, both of Detroit, are two
Wil Medley and Karyn Brown, both of Detroit, are two of several contestants in the public coney dog eating contest.
Round Two contestant Wil Medley chows down a coney
Round Two contestant Wil Medley chows down a coney dog.
Jayrome Cabell, of Detroit, devours a coney dog.
Jayrome Cabell, of Detroit, devours a coney dog.
Round Two contestant Wil Medley chows down a coney
Round Two contestant Wil Medley chows down a coney dog.
Tim Cope, left, of Fort Gratiot, devours coney dogs
Tim Cope, left, of Fort Gratiot, devours coney dogs with others during round two.
Jayrome Cabell, right, of Detroit, crams in coney dogs.
Jayrome Cabell, right, of Detroit, crams in coney dogs.
Detroit firefighters atop Engine 1 watch the public
Detroit firefighters atop Engine 1 watch the public contestants eat coney dogs during round two.
American Jewelry and Loan owner and Hardcore Pawn star
American Jewelry and Loan owner and Hardcore Pawn star Les Gold, right, is one of the guest MCs of the public coney dog eating contest.
Brian Colding, II, center, of Southfield, grimaces
Brian Colding, II, center, of Southfield, grimaces near the end of the public coney dog eating session.
Chris Dasbach, right, of Troy, holds down 11 and 1/8th
Chris Dasbach, right, of Troy, holds down 11 and 1/8th hot dogs to win the public coney dog eating contest.
Chris Dasbach, (not pictured) of Troy, holds down 11
Chris Dasbach, (not pictured) of Troy, holds down 11 and 1/8th hot dogs out of 15 to win the public coney dog eating contest.
Chris Dasbach, of Troy, hoists the championship belt
Chris Dasbach, of Troy, hoists the championship belt for holding down 11 and 1/8th hot dogs to win the public coney dog eating contest.
    Mcgucki’s strategy was to breathe only through his nose and focus on chewing while sipping water in between scarfing down dogs.

    “I feel good, surprisingly,” he said. “Full, kinda gross, but good.”

    Knell said the Fire Department did not practice for the event. They just winged it.

    “Both of us had a light lunch, just water and salad, but now we are going to go out and celebrate,” Knell said.

    The Detroit police team won last year’s challenge and after losing this year, Detroit police Chief James Craig told his recruits to drop and do 10 pushups. Not to be outdone where coneys weren’t involved, the Detroit fire team responded with 25 pushups, which led to a seemingly impromptu pushup challenge between Craig and Fire Capt. Arn Nowicki.

    Craig won after doing 26.

    Judges included last year’s champion DeSean “Whipdog” Whipple, writer Charlie LeDuff and Les Gold and Seth Gold, stars of “Hardcore Pawn.”

    Plymouth’s Matt Holowicki, three-time hot dog-eating champ who retired last year, still holds the record with 20 full coneys.

